2KBABY is back with another track, this time the collaborative record “Like This” featuring Marshmello.

The Louisville rapper’s voice sails over Marshmello’s production as 2K sings about the highs and lows of what he’s endured.

“Like This” follows 2K’s two-track bundle The 2K Stimulus, which he shared back in January. Featuring new songs “Rounds” and “2Kizzy Flow,” the tracks found the rapper discussing love and celebrating the successes of his music career.

Listen to “Like This” at the top and stay tuned for more from 2KBABY.

Related Stories

Listen to 2KBABY’s Two-Song Bundle ‘The 2K Stimulus’
Watch 2KBABY’s New Video for “Old Soul” f/ G Herbo
Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Has Biggest Billboard Debut of 2020
NewsVideos