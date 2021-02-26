2KBABY is back with another track, this time the collaborative record “Like This” featuring Marshmello.

The Louisville rapper’s voice sails over Marshmello’s production as 2K sings about the highs and lows of what he’s endured.

“Like This” follows 2K’s two-track bundle The 2K Stimulus, which he shared back in January. Featuring new songs “Rounds” and “2Kizzy Flow,” the tracks found the rapper discussing love and celebrating the successes of his music career.

Listen to “Like This” at the top and stay tuned for more from 2KBABY.