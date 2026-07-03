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Life

Wendy's Employee Returns Fire After Customer Shoots Him Over Cold Fries

The suspect faces assault charges over the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams541 days ago
A man with dreadlocks and jewelry lights a cigarette against a fiery background.
Music

Est Gee Reveals Release Date for New Album 'I Ain't Feeling You'

The new project follows his 2023 charting mixtapes, 'Mad' and 'El Toro 2.'

tara mahadevan550 days ago
Jack Harlow screengrab
Music

Jack Harlow Covers Elvis Presley During Hometown Concert

Jack's orchestral rendition of Elvis' "Can't Help Falling In Love" has fans thinking that he'll soon change genres.

Jaelani Turner-Williams593 days ago
Jack Harlow in a brown sweater stands on a porch, looking up. A large house and trees are visible in the background.
Music

Jack Harlow Returns With "Hello Miss Johnson"

The Shadrinsky-directed video comes just over a year after the Hot 100 hit "Lovin on Me."

Trace William Cowen604 days ago
The artist formerly known as Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.
Music

Woman Claims Kanye West Used Mind Control to Make Her Steal Vehicle With Child Inside

In 2018, Ye spoke out against the "mind control" of social media in a rant shared on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Joe Price684 days ago
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Two men, one wearing a basketball jersey with multiple chains, the other in a hoodie. Both are smiling. Names of persons not provided
Music

EST Gee's Manager Shot and Killed Following Louisville Concert

EST Big Beach was pronounced dead after he was found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Mark Elibert725 days ago
Music

Bryson Tiller Says “Don’t” Producer ‘Blocked His Own Blessings’ Over Drake Remix Issues

Bryson Tiller bought the beat to the 2015 hit on the music-based online community SoundClick.

Jaelani Turner-Williams850 days ago
Life

First-Time Flier Arrested for His ‘Mile High Club’ Request to Flight Attendants

The passenger had downed multiple shots of liquor before boarding the plane.

Jaelani Turner-Williams919 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow Introduces Beyoncé to His Mom at Renaissance Tour in Louisville

The 'Jackman' rapper and his mother Maggie Harlow got some time with Queen Bey backstage at her show in Kentucky.

Brad Callas1095 days ago
Music

Jack Harlow Raises Questions Wearing Bonnet Out and About in Louisville

At a Louisville City Football Club game, a bonnet-wearing Harlow posed for photos with fans.

Starr Savoy1131 days ago
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Louisville Garage Featured On Jack Harlow Album Cover Vandalized
Music

Garage Pictured on Jack Harlow’s New ‘Jackman’ Album Cover Vandalized

The Louisville garage featured on the cover of Jack Harlow's 'Jackman' album has been reportedly tagged with graffiti.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1171 days ago
Louisville shooting scene from helicopter view
Life

Multiple Deaths in Louisville Shooting, Police Say

The Louisville Metro Police Department said in an initial statement that calls first came in about “an active aggressor” at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time.

Trace William Cowen1195 days ago
US Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a press conference on the the civil rights investigation into Louisville Metro PD
Life

Department of Justice: Louisville Police Have Pattern of Discrimination and Excessive Force

The Department of Justice’s investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department found it engaged in a pattern of discrimination and excessive force.

Joe Price1228 days ago
Breonna Taylor tribute for birthday is pictured
Life

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Settles Lawsuits, Louisville to Pay $2 Million

In a statement, one of Kenneth Walker's lawyers noted that his client would forever be haunted by the violent actions of police in March 2020.

Trace William Cowen1313 days ago
Jack Harlow is pictured performing live for fans
Music

Jack Harlow Announces Louisville-Inspired Collection Ahead of Brooklyn Steel Show, Co-Hosts ‘Fallon’

Next week, Jack Harlow is bringing a Louisville-inspired experience to Brooklyn Steel in New York. But first, he co-hosted 'The Tonight Show.'

Trace William Cowen1380 days ago
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A mural of Breonna Taylor
Life

Former Louisville Police Officer Will Plead Guilty in Breonna Taylor Case (UPDATE)

Kelly Goodlett, a former Louisville Police Department Detective charged for her alleged role in the March 2020 shooting of Breonna Taylor, plans to plead guilty

Brad Callas1435 days ago
Merrick Garland is pictured announcing charges
Life

Justice Department Announces Civil Rights Charges Against Louisville Cops in Breonna Taylor's Death

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police after the obtaining of a widely criticized no-knock warrant at her apartment in Louisville.

Trace William Cowen1444 days ago
Screenshot from 2KBaby music video
Music

2KBABY Shares New Song and Video for "Rain"

2KBABY has dropped off a new song and accompanying music video for "Rain," his first solo release since December 2021's mixtape, 'First Quarter.'

tara mahadevan1464 days ago

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