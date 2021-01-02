2KBABY has released his two-track bundle The 2K Stimulus, featuring new songs “Rounds” and “2Kizzy Flow” via Masked Records and Warner Records.

On “Rounds,” 2K waxes poetic on finding true love, while on “2Kizzy Flow” he celebrates the successes of his rap career. The bundle follows the release of his song “Mad” from last September and his debut EP Pregame Rituals, which featured the G Herbo-assisted hit “Old Streets.” The track recently received a video treatment and is now RIAA Certified Gold.

Stream The 2K Stimulus below.