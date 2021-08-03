21 Savage hosted his sixth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive initiative in Decatur, Georgia this past weekend.

Presented by the rapper’s Leading By Example Foundation, the event served a community of 1,500 students and families, sponsored by Chime, Juma.org, Amazon Music, and Reebok, and in partnership with Momma Flystyle, Dekalb County, and Cosmopolitan Night Club.

Together, the group provided the young students and families with financial literacy resources, and the distribution of shoes, headphones, uniforms, and back-to-school supplies. There was also BBQ, cotton candy, popcorn, Italian ice, gaming trucks, bounce houses, and an inflatable basketball goal for the kids.

The back-to-school drive followed 21 Savage’s national Bank Account at Home campaign, an extension of his Financial Literacy Campaign, which he first launched in March 2018 with the educational non-profit organization Get Schooled. In July 2020, the campaign was moved to the internet due to the pandemic, where the rapper offered free financial literacy lessons to youth across the U.S. He also previously donated $25,000 to Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund.

Take a look at some of the photos from the sixth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive event below.

Image via Prince Williams

