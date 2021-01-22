YBN Nahmir has shared his first music of the year, connecting with 21 Savage for the remix of his single “Opp Stoppa.”

Since Nahmir first released the song last year, it became a hit on TikTok, exceeding one million TikTok video creations and becoming the No. 1 sound on the platform. The original version's music video also boasts over nine million views. Nahmir also dropped off a number of singles last year, with the latest being “Wake Up,” as well as the Yo Gotti-assisted “Pop Like This,” “Talkin,” and “2 Seater” with G-Eazy and Offset.

On Thursday night, 21 took to Instagram Live to show off his singing skills while watching Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle, serenading his fans as Cole sang her track “I Remember.”