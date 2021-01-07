With music consumption in the U.S. growing by 12 percent in 2020, MRC Data revealed Lil Baby's My Turn wrapped 2020 as the most streamed album of the year.

As Billboard reports, My Turn earned over 2.63 million equivalent album units in the U.S. in 2020, which equates to 3.93 billion streams throughout the year. As popular as the record was, it sold only 40,000 traditional album sales, but it's among three titles in the top 10 most popular albums of 2020 that sold less than 100,000 copies. Lil Baby's record is followed closely by Taylor Swift's Folklore, which is the only million-selling album of the year.

As for songs, Roddy Ricch walked away with the most-streamed song of 2020 with his breakthrough No. 1 hit "The Box." With over 1.3 billion on-demand streams, the song spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. Roddy took another spot in the top 10 thanks to his appearance on DaBaby's "Rockstar," while Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" came in at No. 7 for most-streamed songs. Drake and Future ("Life Is Good"), the Weeknd ("Blinding Lights"), Jack Harlow ("Whats Poppin"), and Doja Cat ("Say So") also landed songs in the top 10.

Elsewhere in the top 10 for the albums, which is predominantly hip-hop and R&B, Pop Smoke's posthumous effort Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon came in at No. 3 with 2.198 million equivalent album units. The Weeknd also brought in over 2 million with After Hours at No. 4, while Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die came in at No. 4 with 1.99 million units.

Post Malone, who has continued to dominate the charts despite not releasing an album in 2020, landed at No. 6 with his 2019 release Hollywood's Bleeding. Lil Uzi Vert's long-anticipated Eternal Atake came in at No. 7, while Roddy Ricch's debut was at No. 8. The last two spots were taken by Harry Styles and Luke Combs, respectively.

You can check out the full list of Top 10 Albums, Top 10 Selling Albums, and Top 10 Most Streamed Songs from MRC Data below.

TOP 10 ALBUMS of 2020 in U.S., by Total Equivalent Album Units

1. Lil Baby, My Turn (2.632 million)

2. Taylor Swift, Folklore (2.204 million)

3. Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (2.198 million)

4. The Weeknd, After Hours (2.032 million)

5. Juice Wrld, Legends Never Die (1.990 million)

6. Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding (1.895 million)

7. Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake (1.860 million)

8. Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (1.792 million)

9. Harry Styles, Fine Line (1.522 million)

10. Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get (1.475 million)

Top 10 Most Streamed Songs of 2020 in U.S., On-Demand (Audio and Video Combined)

1. Roddy Ricch, “The Box” (1.32 billion)

2. Future featuring Drake, “Life Is Good” (1.035 billion)

3. DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (863.95 million)

4. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (821.12 million)

5. Jack Harlow, “Whats Poppin” (788.74 million)

6. Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (732.7 million)

7. Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage” (612.03 million)

8. Lil Mosey, “Blueberry Faygo” (593.01 million)

9. Tones and I, “Dance Monkey” (570.48 million)

10. Doja Cat, “Say So” (562.38 million)