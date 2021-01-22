Rich the Kid has just unleashed his latest track "Nasty" featuring a star-studded lineup of Rubi Rose, Mulatto, and Flo Milli to assist.

With Rich the Kid handling the hook, Mulatto, Flo Milli, and Rubi Rose all take turns delivering their raunchiest verses, fitting the tone of the entire song. This collaboration feels natural, as each rapper's verse flows into the next, which makes another Mulatto, Flo Milli, and Rubi Rose track sound even more appealing.

Prior to dropping "Nasty," Rich the Kid released his track "Split" along with a music video on Tuesday.

The Rich Porter-directed video shows Rich adventuring through the Bahamas with some pretty dope visuals layered throughout. It looks as though Rich the Kid is gearing up for a loud 2021 with both of these tracks.

Rich has also been helping his friend Famous Dex navigate the road to sobriety. Back in December, it was reported that Rich helped admit Dex into rehab after many began speculating from videos and images that had surfaced that he was battling with drug addiction.

Rich later made sure to share that Dex is doing better after he was admitted into rehab.

Listen to Rich the Kid's new song "Nasty" featuring Mulatto, Flo Milli, and Rubi Rose down below via Spotify.