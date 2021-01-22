Nas’ King’s Disease cut “27 Summers” has received a visual treatment.

In the video, we see the Queens rapper don a suit and fedora as he reflects on the success of his rap career. Later he heads down to Miami to catch a game of golf with DJ Khaled, who marvels at Nas’ longevity and relevance, as it’s been 27 years since his Illmatic debut in '94.

In October, Nas also dropped off videos for the Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg-assisted track “Spicy” and “Replace Me” with Don Toliver, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy, following the release of King's Disease in August.

More recently, Nas looked back on his past beef with Jay-Z, which was squashed years ago. “The art of emceeing was right there on full display,” he told Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast on Tuesday. “It was like, if you're in the rap game, this could happen, a battle. It was like, 'This rap thing is real. A battle could really happen.' So I was honored to have that part of my life happen because that's how I saw the greats do it coming up. I saw some of the greats do it.”

Watch the video for “27 Summers” at the top.