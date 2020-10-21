Nas has released the video for his Big Sean and Don Toliver-assisted song, “Replace Me.”

The Christian Sutton-directed visual features the three artists and producer Hit-Boy appearing in a photo book filled with polaroids of the musicians at a photoshoot. We later find out that the rapper’s girlfriend is flipping through the album, reminiscing about her relationship with Nas.

“Replace Me” was included in Nas’ latest offering, King’s Disease, which arrived in late August and boasted features from Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Foxy Brown, The Firm, ASAP Ferg, Fivio Foreign, and more. Hit-Boy also helmed production for the full project.

At the beginning of this month, Nas shared the video for “Spicy,” with Ferg and Fivio, where the three rappers mobbed in the streets with their crew.

Watch “Replace Me” up top.