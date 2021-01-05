Megan Thee Stallion fans are up in arms after Tory Lanez announced a new collaboration with DaBaby.

As many hotties know, DaBaby and Megan are frequent collaborators. The two rappers have three tracks together, and most recently he appeared on her debut album Good News—the same album that opens with a diss track against Lanez for allegedly shooting her in the foot last year.

Lanez promoted the new track on Tuesday, posting a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption, “@dababy X TORY LANEZ ......... SONG + VISUALS ON THE WAY ..... #2021Umbrella ....drop a ☂️ in the comments if you ready for this !" The promo art shows Lanez and DaBaby leaning over a bed performing what looks to be some kind of exorcism.

Naturally, Megan stans gawked at the Charlotte rapper’s disloyalty. How could you make a new song with someone after they shot your friend and allegedly tried to cover it up?

However, in response to one fan disparaging DaBaby, Megan seems to dismiss the backlash tweeting, "That shit was old and not cleared," before promoting a forthcoming music video for their Good News collab "Cry Baby."

It seems like Meg could be implying that things are all good between the two of them, and that DaBaby's track with Tory may have preceded the shooting incident. Either way, the hotties are asking Megan to leave him behind in 2020.

Tory also seems to have responded to the drama. "Hurt people Hurt people .... don’t let that go over your head," he tweeted.