Kodak Black has been fighting to get released from prison. Now, Lil Yachty is hopping on board to try to help free his friend.

On Monday, Lil Boat sent out a plea via Twitter asking President Donald Trump to commute Black's sentence.

"Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted," Yachty wrote. "The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak."

Last week Kodak Black's motion to have his sentence reduced failed per VladTV. The court reportedly felt like the 46 months he's serving for falsifying paperwork to obtain a firearm as a felon is a lot lighter than the 10 years he was originally facing. As a result, it didn't think reducing Black's sentence was necessary.

Lil Yachty's plea to Trump also comes after Black, himself, tried to convince the president to pardon him.

"If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything," Black said in a now-deleted tweet that was posted in November 2020. He also reached out to Trump on September 2020 in hopes to get his sentence commuted.