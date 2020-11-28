Kodak Black's legal troubles can be hard to untangle. But he's taking a chance on quickly unraveling his most pressing case: the federal weapons charge that has him currently imprisoned. Now, the rapper is reaching out to Donald Trump in the hopes that the president can issue im a pardon, freeing Kodak on his way out of office.

Kodak vowed to give $1 million to charity in his first year as a free man, should he be pardoned. The rapper tweeted it out in his signature capitalized style, continuing a push to be freed by the lame duck president.

"If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything," he wrote on Friday.

Trump has cast a wide net with his presidential pardons, from posthumous and symbolic pardons of boxer Jack Johnson and suffragette Susan B. Anthony, to pardons of his friends and advisers like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Some of those pardons caused a stir earlier in his presidency. Trump pardoned infamous Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio before he had been sentenced for his crimes and has pardoned three separate war criminals convicted of murdering civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Kodak's legal team reportedly reached out to Trump in hopes of getting the rapper's sentence commuted back in September. In a petition obtained by TMZ, they argued that Kodak was being held in a facility that was more strict than his crimes called for, and added that they found his sentence to be particularly harsh.