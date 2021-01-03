Kodak Black has been fighting hard to get his time behind bars reduced. But it seems as though his pleas are falling on deaf ears.

VladTV reported on Wednesday that federal prosecutors denied the rapper's attempts to reduce his sentence because his motion failed to follow legal procedures or cite a valid reason for why he deserves less time.

"(Kodak Black) has not presented 'extraordinary and compelling reasons' supporting his request for release," assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote in response to the motion, per VladTV. "Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the 'younger generation.' That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute."

Brown went on to explain that Black's current 46-month sentence is a lot lighter than the 10 years he was originally facing. As a result, a reduced sentence isn't necessary.

Black hand wrote the motion requesting a compassionate release based on his reach as an entertainer and acknowledgment of his mistakes.

"With all due deference, I come in truth," he wrote. "I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble (sic) and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life."

This didn't sway the prosecution as it elected to keep Black's release date of November 2022. Complex has reached out to Black's lawyers for comment.