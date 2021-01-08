The communal benefits of smoking some top-shelf weed while crafting some top-shelf art are at the center of a new interview with Jadakiss.

Jadakiss, fittingly, is featured on the inaugural episode of the new web series High Tales from Jay-Z's cannabis brand MONOGRAM. Per Jada, weed has the power to break the tension "in any room" and is also key to his creative process.

"Without no good weed, the song might be garbage," he cautioned before detailing his first weed session with "top-of-the-line smoker" Snoop Dogg, made possible by the video shoot for the Ruff Ryders joint "WW III," also featuring Scarface and Yung Wun.

"I know he gonna bring some West Coast strains over here," Jadakiss recalled. "I'ma try to get some New York, some Purple Haze, some Sour Diesel, some of the stuff we've got over here to bring to the video to smoke with Snoop." Ahead of the shoot, Jada talked with his friends about the impending smoke session, with his friends joking that Snoop wouldn't be able to determine that he's smoking Haze. Jadakiss later tested Snoop by passing him some freshly rolled Haze on the set, prompting the Doggfather to (unsurprisingly) immediately identify it.

Elsewhere, Jadakiss reflected on smoking at a Grammys afterparty that boasted a performance from none other than Prince (RIP). At the party, which Jadakiss said he was initially reluctant to attend, he ended up giving hits to Penny Marshall (RIP) and Mark Wahlberg, among others.

Catch the full episode of High Tales up top. New episodes of the series are set to debut via the official MONOGRAM site and will feature future guests like N.O.R.E., 2 Chainz, The-Dream, and more.

And for more on the MONOGRAM products lineup, peep this. Jay-Z recently discussed the brand as part of a virtual Cannabis Investor Conference.