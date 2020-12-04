Drake is an executive producer of HBO's Zendaya-starring drama Euphoria, and there's a rumor that he passed out "bags of cash" at the show's wrap party. Over a year after TMZ reported, via Euphoria co-star Algee Smith, that Drake was giving out money to the cast and crew of the show, Zendaya has finally confirmed whether there's truth to that story.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya was asked if Drake really brought fit bags filled with money to the wrap party for the first season. "It wasn't exactly that," replied Zendaya. "I don't know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle, and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members. They were very, very happy about that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya spoke briefly about the currently untitled third Spider-Man MCU film starring her and Tom Holland. She was quick to mention she could say next to nothing about the highly-secretive project, but she did reply to Kimmel asking whether it'll feature three different Spider-Men. "I can neither confirm or deny," she replied.

While it could just be a joke, it's worth noting it has been rumored for a while that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could reprise their roles as Peter Parker in the Far From Home sequel. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is confirmed to star in the film, and it's already known that the Sam Raimi-directed Multiverse of Madness will see the MCU characters traveling between universes. So, maybe they'll turn up, but Zendaya isn't revealing anything for now.