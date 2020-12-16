Too Short and E-40 remind fans why they're living legends with the release of their latest single "Triple Gold Sox."

For this record, $hort Dog and 40 Water gave their fans something to slide and scrape to, rapping over a beat reminiscent of the sound they helped create. It also breeds the perfect energy for a sideshow, with the chorus and title referencing solid gold 100-spoke, rims.

"Triple gold socks/Triple gold socks/Triple gold socks," 40 raps on the hook. "Busting through the mayonnaise tires with triple gold socks."

"Triple Gold Sox" comes ahead of Too Short and E-40 going head-to-head in the last Verzuz battle of 2020. Although their catalogs will be pinned against each other, 40 Water and $hort are proving two tycoons can still coexist. The duo has bundled together their respective solo albums—Too Short's Ain’t Gone Do It and 40's Terms and Conditions—to be released Friday, Dec. 18, a day before their Verzuz.

The legends' collaborative spirit is traveling down the coast, as the two northern California natives are teaming up with Los Angeles icons Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg to form a supergroup. Not only will the four pioneers craft an album together, they are also looking to create other business ventures.

"We not a super-group, we an LLC. That's what it is," Too Short said when explaining the connection to the Breakfast Club.