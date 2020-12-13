Verzuz has revealed that its last battle of the year will feature Too Short and E-40.

“Y'all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!” read the caption on the official Verzuz Instagram. The face-off between the two West Coast icons is set for Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Too Short rose to fame in the early 90s, following the release of his major-label debut Born to Mack via Jive Records and RCA Records, and would go on to drop his 1988 sophomore album Life Is...Too Short. Later, he would release his hit song “Blow the Whistle” in 2006. E-40 also enjoyed a booming career in the Oakland rap scene, releasing his first album In a Major Way in 1995. He would rise to mainstream popularity with his Lil Jon-produced song “Tell Me When to Go,” and has since released 28 studio albums.

Fans were disappointed this weekend when Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s battle was canceled due to Ashanti contracting COVID-19. She later got on IG Live with Cole to discuss the cancellation. Verzuz then officially announced that the R&B legends would face-to-face on Jan. 9.

The final Verzuz of the year will go down on Saturday, December 19, at 5PM PT / 8PM ET.