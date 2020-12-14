There are few pillars for West Coast rap stronger than Too Short, E-40, Ice Cube, and Snoop Dogg. Now it seems like these four California giants are joining forces for a new album.

During Monday's appearance on the Breakfast Club, Short alluded to the possible project.

"If you wanna call us something, just call us Snoop, Cube, 40, and Short," Too $hort said around the interview's 23-minute mark. "We jumping on these calls talking 'bout: 'I got a beat. Rap on this beat. Send me a beat.' We was fucking around, just sending beats to each other and it ended up being 25 fucking songs. We was like 'This shit sound good.' So we kept doing it."

40 Water and Short Dog go on explain that this Northern California/SoCal connection is "bigger than music." These mega-stars are using their platform to create more than just a super-group album.

"We not a super-group, we an LLC. That's what it is," Too Short said after adding that he might produce some songs for the album so that it has his signature sound.

Short and 40 might be coming together to create something special with Snoop and Ice Cube, but first, the two Bay Area legends will square off in a Verzuz battle. These two titans have been staples in their region and hip-hop. They told the Breakfast Club that there were moments when they could've had a real rivalry outside of their upcoming hit-for-hit battle, but they saw the bigger picture.

"We would've fucked up the story of The Bay," Too Short explained. "Just showing love. Real recognize real," E-40 continued.

Too Short and 40 have been able to build the foundation for Bay Area hip-hop. As a result, Oakland native and current Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, made it clear that she's from The Town so her favorite rapper is Short. Too Short credits this to his cultural relevance and longevity.

"It's really some DNA thing when it comes to The Bay. I'm 54 and I've been making music that I put out in the streets of The Bay since I was 14/15," Short detailed. "Grandparents and grandkids loving the same Too Short song right now. ... It's in you."

You can watch it above.