Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating, a source relayed to People.

News of Rihanna and Rocky being romantically involved follows months of speculation and rumors that the two have been seeing each other. Neither Rocky or Rihanna have confirmed that they’re together, but Page Six reports the two were spotted having dinner with some friends at New York’s Beatrice Inn Saturday night.

In July, Rihanna launched her Fenty Skin campaign which prominently featured Rocky.

The rumored couple embarked on a bit of promotional tour for her Fenty Skin together the following month, appearing in a two-part video series for Vogue and GQ. Their chemistry seemed to suggest that there could be more to their partnership.

Rihanna reportedly broke up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January after three years together. According to People, Jameel’s family owns a distribution company for Toyota Motors in Saudi Arabia, and is worth a reported $1.5 billion. Later that month, rumors of a rekindled Rihanna and Rocky romance first arose, but a source for E! News clarified that they were merely "hanging out."

"Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," the source said. "She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him." Things can obviously change over time.