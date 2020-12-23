While on the The ETCs podcast, which is co-hosted by Kevin Durant, Quavo confirmed that Migos' upcoming album Culture III is done and will be dropping soon.

The Migos member explained that the album was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they're waiting for the new year to arrive to release it.

"We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man so everything can crack up," Quavo shared. "We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour. We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album. I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

Quavo added that he's ready for social distancing to end so he can perform again, saying, "I'm ready to crowd surf. I'm ready to go crazy again... moshpit."

Back in July, Quavo took to Twitter to say that Migos' next album will be the best of 2021.

In November, Offset said that he, Quavo, and Takeoff were in the studio prepping the album for a 2021 release.

Listen to the full podcast episode below via Apple Music while we await for more concrete news regarding Culture III.