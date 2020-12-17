For Post Malone, adding to one's tattoo collection while also getting some dental work taken care of is simply a matter of logic.

Malone, whose 2019 album Hollywood's Bleeding is up for Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, was asked to explain this practice when Jimmy Kimmel mentioned the photographic evidence his dentist posted to Instagram back in August.

About five minutes into the appearance, Malone referred to his dentist as "the biggest, buffest dentist" he's ever seen while also praising the softness of his hands.

"Two birds with one stone," Malone, who appeared via livestream from Utah, said when asked about the dual tattoo and dentistry session. "Why not? I mean, you know we talked about it and we were just like, you know, I'll be sitting around for hours doing nothing anyways. You know, why not get two bad things out of the way at the same time?"

Elsewhere, Posty and Kimmel traded messages of fondness about the wonders of Costco. Malone spoke briefly on his impending New Year's Eve special as well. The Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year's Eve 2021 event will also feature Steve Aoki and Jack Harlow, with Lilly Singh aboard the project as host:

Earlier this month, Posty gifted custom Crocs to every student at his old high school in Texas.