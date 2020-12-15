On Monday night, Playboi Carti said that Kid Cudi will be featured on his upcoming album, Whole Lotta Red. That announcement came via an IG post with both artists pictured, and appropriate lighting. As for the caption, he indicated that he linked with Cudi, and that he's a real, real big fan of his work.

As he wrote:

i fL3w 2 bro ! toLD hiM hiS mUSic iS WORLd nEEdED . V3ry good GUY bEAUtiFUL sPirit .



HE wILL bE oN THis ALBuM . L0v3 hiM . W3 ALL do .

Whole Lotta Red was first announced two years ago, and has a rumored release date of Christmas Day. Anyway, check out Playboi's post below:

Back to the subject of Whole Lotta Red's rumored release date, the highly anticipated album is now thought to be arriving later this month on December 25. Art Dealer, the producer behind Carti's Die Lit track "Long Time," shared an IG post that featured graffiti with the words "WLR 12/25."

Prior to that, DJ Akademiks claimed that he got word that the project will drop on Christmas Day and be executive produced by Kanye West and Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams.

Playboi also recently said that the album "iS AbOUT 2 dRoP."

News of Cudi being featured on Whole Lotta Red arrives just days after the artist shared his Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album. The third installment in his Man on the Moon series is projected to debut at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart right behind Taylor Swift's evermore.

Stay tuned for more info regarding Playboi Carti's Whole Lotta Red.