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Lady Gaga Mayhem Album Cover
Music

Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM' Album - How to Buy on Limited Edition Translucent Ruby Vinyl

Bruno Mars and Gesaffelstein join Mother Monster for her explosive return.

Complex Staff457 days ago
The cover art for Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"
Music

Nicki Minaj Drops New Single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

Nicki Minaj is tapping back into her alter-ego game with “Red Ruby Da Sleeze," writing, "Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside."

Joe Price1232 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "The Lost Daughter," Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "All Too Well."
Pop Culture

Jake Gyllenhaal Addresses Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well" After Speculation It Was About Him

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s extended version of “All Too Well,” which appeared on the re-recorded version of 'Red.'

Joe Price1611 days ago
Taylor Swift poses for photos at 'All Too Well' premiere.
Music

Taylor Swift Earns Second Highest First Week 2021 Debut With 10th No. 1 Album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift became the second woman, after Barbra Streisand, with 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 after 'Red (Taylor's Version)' debuted atop the chart.

Jose Martinez1699 days ago
Dwayne Johnson at Jumanji Premiere
Pop Culture

'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.

tara mahadevan1722 days ago
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Newark Bank Robber
Life

Surveillance Cameras Capture Newark Bank Robber Fleeing Scene as Dye Pack Explodes

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a dye pack went off right as a bank robber in Newark, New Jersey attempted to flee the scene with stolen money.

Brad Callas1839 days ago
red
Music

SNOT Shares New Song and Video "Red"

SNOT talks about his cars and positive party habits on his new single "Red," which also comes with a Rose in Good Faith merch collab available now.

Jordan Rose1841 days ago
carti
Music

Playboi Carti on 'Anti-Everything' Approach in 'Whole Lotta Red' Era: 'I Don’t Give a F*ck, I’m Being Myself'

Playboi Carti went deep on how he's finally being the fullest version of himself. He also teased his ambitions for eventual 'Whole Lotta Red' shows.

Trace William Cowen1955 days ago
pc
Style

Playboi Carti Teams With Cactus Plant Flea Market for New 'Whole Lotta Red' Merch

The celebration of the long-awaited arrival of Carti's 'Die Lit' follow-up 'Whole Lotta Red' continues with a trio of pieces from Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Trace William Cowen2025 days ago
kid cudi playboi carti whole lotta red
Music

Playboi Carti Praises Kid Cudi and Says He Will Be on 'Whole Lotta Red'

In a message to his Instagram followers, Playboi Carti praised Kid Cudi and said he will be on his upcoming album, 'Whole Lotta Red.'

Gavin Evans2040 days ago
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clifford
Pop Culture

Live-Action 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Teaser Trailer Is Freaking People Out

Who asked for this? Clifford, the popular dog whose known for being large and red, is being given the live-action treatment by Paramount in 2021.

Trace William Cowen2060 days ago
yachty
Style

Lil Yachty Says There's No Deeper Meaning Behind Decision to Ditch Red Braids

Some fans have ascribed meaning to Lil Yachty's aesthetic switch-up. The 'Lil Boat 3'-crafter, however, affirms there is "no strategy" at play.

Trace William Cowen2241 days ago
carti
Music

Playboi Carti Addresses Fan's Request to Drop 'Whole Lotta Red' During Coronavirus Lockdown

'Whole Lotta Red' could bring a whole lotta happiness to the quarantined masses.

Trace William Cowen2310 days ago
valee
Music

Valee Responds to Criticism Over Dyeing His Dog's Hair Red

Valee doesn't want to hear it.

Alex Galbraith2606 days ago
deborah dugan
Music

Deborah Dugan Will Become the First Permanent Female CEO of the Recording Academy

Dugan will be replacing Neil Portnow, who announced last year that he would be stepping down as the Academy's president.

Hannah Lifshutz2651 days ago
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Human eye charts in the exam room.
Life

Man Who Took Erectile Dysfunction Drug Purchased Online Now Sees Red

Doctors suspect the symptoms are irreversible.

Joshua Espinoza2845 days ago
This is a picture of Donald Trump.
Life

Trump's Golf Course Sign Defaced With Red Paint

Happy Easter, Mr. President.

Danielle Corcione3028 days ago

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