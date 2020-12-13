Taylor Swift is projected to land her second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020, thanks to her surprise release evermore. Fellow Republic Records artist Kid Cudi will take the No. 2 spot with his new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Hits Daily Double reports that tracking numbers for evermore show the album headed to the top spot with between 300-350K album-equivalent units, with 150-170K of those coming from actual sales. Swift returns to the No. 1 position after previously spending eight weeks on the top of the chart with her late-summer release folklore.

With these two projects, the pop singer will have the first and fifth largest debuts of 2020. This also marks Swift’s eighth No. 1 album in a row. When it comes to streaming, evermore earned the second biggest debut for a female artist on Spotify this year, following only her own folklore, per Chart Data.

Cudi’s MOTM III is expected to take the No. 2 spot with 150-175K album-equivalent units, 15-18K of those coming from actual sales. The final chapter in the rapper’s Man on the Moon trilogy is expected to be the biggest debut of his career, which validates Cudi's claim that it is the "most important album of my career thus far."