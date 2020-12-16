To help promote Future and Lil Uzi Vert's recent collaborative album, Krool Toys created a custom game modeled after Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Available to play online, the game starts off as a simple platformer complete with references to both artists and featuring 8-bit renditions of songs from the record. Later down the line, more types of gameplay are introduced, including a shooter in space. In addition to providing the brief project free to anyone who wants to play it on their computer, Krool Toys and Atlantic Records are offering the chance to win a physical one-of-one copy that will work on an actual Game Boy Color, alongside a custom version of the handheld console itself.

"We collaborated with Uzi’s team on this custom made fully playable Gameboy color game! Designed and developed by Krool Toys and hopefully the first of many video games we can bring to you guys," Krool wrote on Instagram alongside a video that shows the result in action on a Game Boy Color. "We’re also giving away the 1 of 1 cartridge and matching Gameboy system to one of y’all."

Watch both the tutorial level and a demonstration of the game above, and enter for a chance to win a copy of the game and a matching Game Boy Color here.