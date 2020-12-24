The holidays typically signal a time of spreading peace and joy, but Lil Pump is once again throwing all respectability and common sense out the window to stir up some end-of-year beef with Eminem.

For some reason, the young Florida rapper decided to go after Slim Shady in a new Instagram video. On Christmas Eve, no less.

"F*ck Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old ass,” the 20-year-old ranted. "You lame as f*ck, b*tch! I woke up on bullshit today, I'm back on my f*ck shit."

Back on his bullshit indeed, especially considering the Detroit legend literally just dropped his surprise album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B, which is expected to debut in the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, Pump last made headlines for backing Donald Trump in the 2020 election, despite not being registered to vote. He was also dragged for his "Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin" track.

People online quickly clocked Pump’s trolling as opportunistic, hoping Em might shine a spotlight on him in a future diss track. We’ll see if the “Zeus” rapper will waste his time responding to Pump’s disrespect.