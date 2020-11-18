Last month, Lil Pump decided to reveal to the world that he planned to vote for Donald Trump for president, taking issue with Biden's tax proposals. The Florida rapper was promptly criticized for his endorsement, although it was later reported that he didn't even register to vote in the 2020 election. With Joe Biden as the president-elect, Lil Pump isn't backing down from his stance, releasing his new track, "Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin."

Produced by frequent collaborator Ronny J, the song is about what one would expect from Pump. "Fuck a bad bitch send her back to ISIS, uh," he raps on the track. "Got a Rolls truck with no license, ooh / And I'm screamin' out 'Fuck Sleepy Joe.'"

Outside of the one line that refers to Joe Biden by Trump's favorite nickname for him, Lil Pump doesn't spend much of the track playing up to the MAGA title. He repeatedly calls himself by the name of "Lil Pimp" though, which is what Trump mistakeningly introduced him as at a rally in Florida before Election Day. In the lead-up to the election, Pump expressed his enthusiasm for Trump and seemingly hasn't addressed the results.

Check out reactions to Lil Pump aka Lil Pimp's new song below.