Eminem adds to this year’s batch of surprise albums with Music to Be Murdered By: Side B.

Rumors of the surprise album began circulating last week, after a number of stan accounts claimed a deluxe version of Music to Be Murdered By would arrive on Dec. 18. It wasn’t long before the purported cover art and 12-song tracklist surfaced online. Shady Records’ KXNG Crooked responded to the “release confirmation” document, stating he “can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it.”

We now know what Crooked knew all along. The B Side hit streaming services at midnight Friday, delivering 16 additional tracks with appearances by Ty Dolla Sign, DJ Premier, Skylar Grey, Dr. Dre, and more.

Along with the project, Em shared the official "GNAT" video directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

Eminem had not addressed any of the rumors prior to the deluxe version's release, which wasn’t too surprising. The Detroit rapper dropped the original Music to Be Murdered By at the top of the year without any pre-release promotion.

Back in July, Eminem linked with Kid Cudi on "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady." He also connected with Jessie Reyez on "Coffin."

You can stream Music to Be Murdered By: Side B below via Apple Music or Spotify.

This story is being updated.