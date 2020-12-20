Eminem’s surprise deluxe album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B is projected to land in the No. 3 spot on the next Billboard 200 chart, according to Hits Daily Double. 

The new edition of Shady’s eleventh studio album is expected to make the chart selling 70-80K album-equivalent units, with 25-30K of those coming from actual sales. The Detroit rapper’s 12-track offering ranks behind Paul McCartney’s new album McCartney III in the No. 2 spot, and Taylor Swift’s surprise release evermore, which remains at the top of the chart for the second week in a row. 

Swift’s evermore is expected to hit 100K album equivalent unit sales this week, with McCartney III selling in 85-95K in album-equivalent units, 80-90K coming from actual sales.

Eminem added to this year’s batch of surprise releases, dropping Music to Be Murdered By Side B on Thursday night following rumors.

Music to Be Murdered By debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was first released back in January. The deluxe version features an apology to Rihanna, Eminem's reaction to protests against police brutality, and more. 

