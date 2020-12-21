Lil Durk's 2020 has been the definition of "ebbs and flows." Yet the Chicago native isn't letting tragedy and pain stop him from capitalizing on his success.

Durkio unleashed his latest video and single "Backdoor" on Sunday. For the track, Durk warns listeners about the perils of not staying dangerous at all times.

"Before you leave that door, you gotta pick that Glock up/Can't nut in no more whores, I got that from my momma," he croons. "Closing down the stores, we do that with these commas/Had me at my lowest, I'm riding 'round with choppers."

"Backdoor" is a cautionary tale that was in part inspired by the death of Durk's close friend and collaborator King Von.

Both Lil Durk and Von hailed from the O Block section of Chicago. Von quickly rose to fame through his association with Durk before establishing himself as a talented artist. Now Durk is commemorating Von's passing with his ensuing work, using the hashtag #doit4Von when promoting the single and wearing Von's O Block chain in the visual. On his Instagram Stories, Durk shared a text thread where he noted he would be doing exactly that:

Watch "Backdoor" above.