Eminem fans are convinced that the Detroit rapper will be dropping new music imminently, and Kxng Crooked has now chimed in.

The former Slaughterhouse member appeared on Em's Music to Be Murdered By earlier this year, and he shared an image that indicated the very same album would be receiving a b-side this week. The image has been making the rounds on Twitter among Em's fanbase recently, showcasing not only the release date for the rumored deluxe reissue but also a tracklist that features collaborations with the likes of Cordae, Royce D 5'9", Boogie, Bon Iver, and Phoebe Bridgers.

"Dear stans," he wrote. "I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys." It's unclear why he included the image, but it would indicate that he's not going to confirm or deny the rumors either way. The image appears to feature the logo for his label, Treacherous C.O.B., although it is also not immediately clear what involvement Crooked might have in the potential project.

Crooked's response to rumors comes as fans have pressured collaborators of Em to explain whether they can expect new music soon or not, but for some, his comments have just provided more fuel to the fire. The tracklist seems especially questionable since it bills Cordae as YBN Cordae still, and Westside Boogie is credited as just Boogie. It's also worth mentioning that Bon Iver has openly criticized Em for his homophobic lyrics in the past. "Not a fan of the message, it's tired," he said.

Em, meanwhile, has yet to comment on any of the rumors.