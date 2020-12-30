J. Cole appears to have not one, not two, but three projects on deck.

The Dreamville boss took to Instagram to share his plans for "The Fall Off Era," which seemingly includes dropping two projects before releasing his previously teased The Fall Off album. The titles for the two projects that are slated to drop before The Fall Off are The Off-Season and It's a Boy. "The Fall Off Era" list also showed two items that were marked off: "Features" and Revenge of the Dreamers III, which dropped at the top of 2020.

"I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram...," Cole wrote in the caption of the post, which featured his hand-written plans for his upcoming releases.

"YESSIRSKIIIII🤴🏾," Dreamville signee J.I.D wrote under Cole's post.

Cole's caption suggests he has plans to step away from music following the release of The Fall Off, a project he teased all the way back in November 2019. The rapper addressed his possible retirement in a lengthy essay for The Players' Tribune earlier this year.

"... A long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done. The seeds for ​The Fall Off w​ere planted ..." he wrote. "The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be."

At this point, it's unclear when The Off-Season and its following projects are expected to arrive. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.