Felipe Da Don has just tapped fellow Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna to assist him on the remix for his track "Sticky."

Originally dropping back in May of 2018, the lyrical talents of Baby and Gunna give "Sticky" a new lease on life by giving the track a new, invigorated energy. Continuing his MVP year, Lil Baby drops off another quick guest verse while Gunna picks up where he left off. Felipe then delivers the song's original hook to finish it off.

Prior to the release of the "Sticky" remix, Felipe teased the track a few times on social media throughout the week.

The track will be receiving visual treatment as well with the video set to drop just a few hours after the song hit streaming platforms.

Speaking of music videos, Da Don released one for the original version of the track in 2018.

Hailing from Atlanta's westside, Felipe Da Don has been studying some of the greats from his area as he continues to climb the rap ranks. Looking to Future for wisdom, his mentor became his labelmate after he signed to Epic Records. As he continues to search for his career-defining moment, Felipe has surrounded himself with veterans to help him reach his goals.

Listen to Felipe Da Don's "Sticky" remix featuring Lil Baby and Gunna down below.