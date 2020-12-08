JT of City Girls has returned to her verified Twitter account after briefly hitting the pause button.

As you may or may not recall, Monday brought with it a smattering of reports about JT having apparently ditched her account amidst the resurfacing of old tweets. While plenty criticized the nature of the tweets, which ranged in topic from R. Kelly to Nazis, others reacted to their resurfacing with indifference.

On Tuesday afternoon, JT returned with a number of tweets addressing those who have publicly taken issue with the resurfaced tweets in question.

"Y'all kill me acting like Twitter was always woke," she said, later sharing her take on Twitter as something she does for fun while reserving her "dead ass serious" side for her life outside of social media.

"If your account say since 2018 you don't make the rules of Twitter [and] you can't cancel nobody," she said in another tweet. "You just got here you are in orientation!"

