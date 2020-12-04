Chance the Rapper has finally released the video for his Christmas track “Are U Live” with Jeremih and Valee.

The song was released in 2017 on Chance and Jeremih’s Merry Christmas Lil Mama: Re-Wrapped mixtape. It also hit streaming services on Friday for the first time, as it was only previously available on Soundcloud.

In the Lyrical Lemonade-directed visual, we see the three Chicago natives party at a kickback with friends. We also see the trio playing some heated rounds of video games.

Merry Christmas Lil Mama arrived in 2016 before getting a second disc via Re-Wrapped, boasting contributions from Hannibal Burress, Common, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven, and Noname. Chance teased the arrival of the “Are U Live” video on Instagram on Thursday, asking fans if they want the whole project on streaming services.

Chance said on Thursday that Jeremih would be discharged from the hospital on Dec. 4 after a difficult bout with COVID-19 that saw him spend time in the ICU.