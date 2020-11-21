The thoughts and prayers for R&B singer Jeremih, who was recently hospitalized amid bad bout with COVID-19, paid off.

The singer's family told TMZ that his condition has taken a turn for the better; He's reportedly been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to another section of the hospital where he's on a promising road to recovery.

Last week, the singer's family and fellow entertainers—like 50 Cent and Hitmaka—took to social media where they revealed that Jeremih had been hospitalized in his hometown of Chicago due to complications stemming from the coronavirus. They also asked his fans to send him positive energy because he was unresponsive at the time and his health was declining.

Despite this, Jeremih was seemingly able to pull off a 180. It's unclear if Jeremih still has the virus, but the singer is currently resting and being treated like a normal patient.