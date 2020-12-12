A quiet year for Cardi B is crafting the No. 1 song in the world and turning it right on its head.

Bardi was named Billboard's woman of the year on Thursday. Not only did she accept the award from Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, but she also spoke on the revolutionary movement that became her song, "WAP."

"This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space. I think everyone this year was just messed up," Cardi began. "So I'm just grateful and thankful that the song that I actually did put out this year, which was 'WAP,' featuring Megan Thee Stallion, not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought was going to be so big. It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. It was just weird."

As previously pointed out by supporters, male rappers have been talking about sex and women's genitalia since the genre's inception. However, the women owning the conversation on freedom of sexuality ruffled the feathers of many—specifically conservatives. Right-wing pundit, Ben Shapiro, even decided to do a lyrical breakdown of the song to debase it to his listeners.

Despite the backlash, "WAP" went on to become a global hit and recognized as an anthem made by women for women, despite judgement through the male gaze. As a result, Cardi decided to keep the focus on her creative process and goal to inspire more girls to make their dreams come true.

"When I came into the music industry, I didn't know if these people were going to accept me," she continued. "Throughout the years, if you listen to my mixtapes and you listen to my music now, I have progressed because I wanted to progress. I want to be the best I can at anything I do and, you know, you got to put your mind to it."

Cardi stated that "life is about making your dreams come true, but in order to make your dreams come true, don't think that it's gonna come and fall from the sky to your lap."

"You actually gotta put in the work. You gotta be ambitious. You gotta network. You gotta become great at what you do. You gotta be able to take criticism — believe it or not, y'all be saying I don't take criticism, but yes I do."