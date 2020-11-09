Following Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, Cardi B has called out Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro after they criticized her for interviewing Biden.

In an extensive post she shared on her Instagram, Cardi reflected on her pre-election day interview with Biden and the response it got from Republicans and far-right talking heads like Shapiro and Owens. "Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight," she wrote. "I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president."

No stranger to the words of Owens, whom she has called out before, Cardi added that a lot of right-wingers had belittled and criticized her for conducting the interview and releasing a song as explicit as "WAP." "Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song 'WAP,'" she continued. Shapiro famously read out lyrics for the song on one of his shows before, censoring the lyrics to read, "Wet ass p-word."

"They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name," Cardi added. As was reproted last month, Cardi B's name appeared on a list of 274 celebrities the Trump campaign vetted for a failed $265 million COVID-19 public service ad campaign.

"I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting," she clarified. "I'm so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!"

Candace Owens has been a vocal far-right political pundit for over three years now, and she has amassed a following among Trump supporters. Among her many controversies is a 2018 incident in which she publicly called Hitler a "national socialist" who "just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well." She had at one point also struct up a friendship with Kanye West, a fellow Trump fan.

Shapiro, meanwhile, is just a bit dense in general and has previously suggested homeowners worried about rising sea levels would just "sell their homes and move."