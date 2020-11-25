The Grammy nominations have caused their annual uproar within the music industry. Cardi B was among the many artists who chimed in on their nominations or lack thereof.

While some may have wondered why her smash hit "WAP" didn't receive a single nod, Cardi explained that she didn't even submit it.

"Stop playing with me. Like I said, I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve," she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday. Instead, she revealed that she's waiting to finish her next album before she actively courts any kind of love from the Grammys.

“If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted 'WAP' for this year. I didn’t submit. I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it means something and I worked on it a lot. I’ve been working on it for almost two years," she added.

Cardi went on to explain that she's been working on her sophomore album for almost two years and has created an emotional and cohesive project. Still, she won't let people use her success as an example of a time when the Grammys got it wrong.

“Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine," she said. "I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this sh*t constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.”