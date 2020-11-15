Adult Swim hosted its first-ever live-streamed and free festival, which featured performances from Rico Nasty, J.I.D, Kaytranada, Open Mike Eagle, Kamasi Washington, and more.

Ariana Grande also joined Thundercat’s Friday set for a surprise performance of his song “Them Changes,” which appeared on his 2017 album Drunk and his 2015 EP The Beyond/Where the Giants Roam.

Beyond the performances, the festival bill boasted panel discussions with the creators of Rick and Morty, The Eric Andre Show, Lazer Wulf, Tuca and Bertie, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force. There were also watch parties for some of the network’s shows.

Check out Rico Nasty, J.I.D, Kaytranada, and Open Mike Eagle’s sets below.