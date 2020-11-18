Gucci Mane stole the show when he forced T.I. to bow out of his Verzuz matchup against Jeezy so Guwop could face off against his long-time adversary. This might have left Tip on the sidelines for now, but Rick Ross is ready to put him back on the competitive stage.

On Tuesday, Rozay took to Instagram where he alluded to jumping into the ring with T.I.

"Tip got unfinished business. Rozay got unfinished business," Ross said in an IG Stories post before the slide moved to one that tagged both Gucci Mane and Jeezy. "And after this event, mhmm. It’s time for us to weigh the work. We gotta weigh the work."

Ross already participated in Verzuz when he went up against 2 Chainz. It seems he has enough faith in his catalog to allow another heavy-hitter like T.I. to take a shot.

T.I. has yet to respond to Rozay's comment, but he's been lobbying for a Verzuz battle since the series first began. First, the King of The South declared everything below the Mason-Dixon line his domain. He then put this on the table by asking any New York artist to come to the table before taking direct aim at 50 Cent. 50 didn't take the bait, forcing Tip to search for another match up.

Eventually, he landed on good friend and fellow Trap pioneer, Jeezy. Yet when the streets and industry collided to make Guwap the more viable opponent for the Snowman, T.I. was once again pushed out of the picture. But, now he has another true opponent in Rick Ross who is setting things up for these artists to participate in an elimination tournament for full control of The South.