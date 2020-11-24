More often than not, the Grammys underestimate the impact of hip-hop when they're giving out nominations and awards. Since the nominees for the 2021 Grammys dropped on Tuesday, Nicki Minaj thought it was a perfect time to remind people that the Recording Academy can be wrong.

"Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation," Nicki tweeted. "They gave it to the white man Bon Iver."

This comes the Grammys ignored Lil Baby's double platinum album—the first artist in 2020 to do so—and Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (another double platinum project). Although it's obvious that the pulse of the culture isn't reflected by the Grammys, people were still confused about these overlooks.

This outrage moved Nicki to urge people not to use this award to validate themselves because she was able to change the world without one.