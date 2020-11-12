Megan Thee Stallion has just unveiled the cover art, title, and release date for her highly-anticipated debut album, Good News.

"Through such a rough year I felt like we could all use a lil good news," she wrote in all caps on Twitter. "My official album 'Good news' drops Nov. 20th! Pre save tonight @ midnight." The announcement of the project follows what has been a huge year for Meg, who landed her first two No. 1 singles with the Beyoncé remix of "Savage," and "WAP" with Cardi B. Just last month, she released "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug.

Upon announcing the record, she also shared more on Instagram, writing, "Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news." Good News will be the follow-up to her Suga EP, which came out in March.

Despite all the highs she's experienced in 2020, she was also victim to a shooting in which Tory Lanez was allegedly the gunman. While he has continually denied these claims, Megan has asserted that he was the one who shot her in her feet. As he's continued to claim he's innocent, Meg responded with one simple comment last month; "This n***a genuinely crazy."

Look out for Meg's Good News when it drops next Friday.