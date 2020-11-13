Halloween in Hell, a star-stacked narrative podcast series featuring Tommy Lee as the devil himself, is also notable for featuring a veritable assortment of new music from its cast.

On Friday, the podcast team shared a lyric video for the track "Climb," which sees Machine Gun Kelly linking up with Lee and 24kGoldn. Another new one, "Empty Souls" from Iann Dior, is also out now:

"From crafting the story, writing the original music and then recording it all at the Audio Up facility, all reflects our unique and innovative approach to the audio streaming universe," John Ingrassia, president of Audio Up Music, said in a statement to Complex. "Working with creative, relevant, and commercially successful artists at points in their careers where they can choose the stories they want to tell and the songs to record fulfills our desire to collaborate with them on both levels."

The ability to craft such a unique experience in 2020, Ingrassia added, is an ideal way of "setting Audio Up apart from the pack."

MGK, 24kGoldn, Dior, and Lee are joined in the Halloween in Hell cast by Dana Dentata and PHEM. MGK executive-produced the project, which was conceived by Audio Up Media CEO Jared Gutstadt and penned by Audio Up Media CCO Jimmy Jellinek. The original music featured across the four-part podcast was written and produced by Gutstadt, alongside the participating cast members.

To hear the podcast in full, peep this link.

MGK, who's fresh off debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his Travis Barker-assisted pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall, recently handled directing duties on the official video for frequent collaborator MOD SUN's "Karma" single. Per MOD, MGK was able to capture "the most authentic me" in his interpretation of the John Feldmann-produced track.