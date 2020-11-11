After teasing it on social media, Kodak Black, who is currently incarcerated on gun charges, has shared his new album Bill Israel.

The project, which contains 11 tracks, features appearances from Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, and others. Kodak's last studio album was 2018's Dying To Live.

In November of 2019, Kodak took a plea deal in his federal gun case, which stipulated he serve 46 months in prison. Prosecutors were initially looking for Kodak to serve 96 months. Last month, the Florida rapper was transferred to USP Thomson from FTC Oklahoma City. Before that he was at Kentucky's United States Penitentiary, Big Sandy.

You can listen to Bill Israel below via Spotify.



This post will be updated.