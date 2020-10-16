Kodak Black, per his attorney, has been transferred to USP Thomson in Illinois.

Kodak's transfer to the high-security federal prison came earlier this month, according to a TMZ report released on Friday. Kodak was first moved from USP Big Sandy in Kentucky—where Kodak says he faced abusive practices—to a transfer center facility in Oklahoma City on Oct. 5 before ultimately reaching USP Thomson in Illinois.

As reported in late September, Kodak—prior to this transfer—had sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In the suit, Kodak alleged that the conditions at the Big Sandy facility amounted to emotional and physical abuse, particularly at the hands of guards. At the time, Kodak asked to be moved to a lower security facility.

Attorney Bradford Cohen, according to Friday's report, spoke with Kodak earlier this week about the transfer to USP Thomson. Per Cohen, his client is grateful to have been moved to the Illinois facility, adding that the guards there are acting in a "more professional" manner than what he experienced in Kentucky. Moving forward, Cohen said the goal is to get Kodak's privileges fully reinstated, noting that his client still has issues with both his commissary and visitation circumstances. Also noted in Friday's report is the fact that prison officials did not reveal the formal reason for Kodak's new transfer.

Back in June, Kodak was reported to be threatening legal action against Walmart in connection with fake Sniper Gang merchandise. That same month, he had multiple weapons charges against him in Florida dismissed.