King Von's death is still taking a toll on his family and loved ones. Still, they took time away from their personal grief to thank fans for their continued support.

On Wednesday, the King Von Twitter account sent out its first posthumous tweet. The post featured a picture of King Von and his children as well as a statement from the rapper's family and team.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown their outpouring of love for King Von," the statement reads. "You all played a massive role in Von's legacy, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you're keeping his legacy alive."

The statement goes on to explain that they will continue celebrating Von's legacy by moving forward with the plans they had for his debut album, Welcome to O'Block. This includes working on unreleased music that will be shared in the future.

"Von had always been working on new endeavors that we will announce down the line," the statement concluded.

Von died after being involved in a dispute that turned into a shootout in Atlanta, Georgia on November 6, 2020. He was 26 years old.