The man alleged to have broken into Eminem's home and threatened his life now has a trial date.

27-year-old Matthew David Hughes' trial is set for April 19, per Detroit Free Press, at which point he will have the option of a potentially faster bench trial or one conducted over Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as Judge Edward Servitto explained earlier this week during a video conference, trials with jurors will likely not be possible for quite some time.

Hughes—who also faces separate charges related to the alleged assault of a prison employee—is alleged to have broken into Eminem's residence in the Clinton Township area of Michigan earlier this year. According to a police officer's testimony, Eminem woke up to see Hughes "standing behind him." When Eminem asked Hughes why he was at his home, Hughes is alleged to have told the Shady Records co-founder he "was there to kill him."

Hughes, who was held by security guards before being arrested at the property, was ultimately charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Just ahead of the presidential election earlier this month, Eminem threw his support behind Joe Biden—who went on to win the election—by way of allowing the use of his blockbuster 2002 hit "Lose Yourself" in a campaign ad. The resulting video marked the first time Eminem has ever licensed his music for use in a political ad.

Back in January, Eminem surprise-released his 11th studio album Music to Be Murdered By, featuring a collab with the late Juice WRLD.