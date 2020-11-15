Gucci Mane has announced he’ll be facing off with Jeezy in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

“Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone,” Gucci captioned an Instagram post of the event’s flyer.

However, it appears that the alleged battle is taking place at the same time as the already-announced Verzuz with Jeezy and T.I.—and earlier this week, news emerged that Gucci turned down the opportunity to go back-to-back with Jeezy.

“Swizz [Beatz] called me and I was like ‘Yo, Swizz... If I do it, there's only one person I'd do it with,” Jeezy told The Breakfast Club this week. “And he was like ‘Who?’ ‘Gucci, reach out to him. Let me know what's up.’”

“Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined,” Jeezy continued. “Cool. Done. Kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture.”

Still, it appears that the battle between Jeezy and Gucci is real. Right after Gucci’s announcement, ItsTheReal tweeted the same event flyer and wrote, “Got confirmation. Real.”

As of this writing, neither Jeezy nor Verzuz have shared the flyer to their respective Twitter and Instagram accounts, but T.I. shared it on his Instagram. This could mean he bowed out of Verzuz in favor of Gucci.