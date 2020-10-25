Verzuz is making a comeback in November with a face-off between T.I. and Jeezy.

“#VERZUZ is back with Season 2,” the series’ Twitter account wrote on Saturday. “T.I. vs Jeezy. Let the celebrations begin.”

The Atlanta rappers will battle on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Instagram and Apple Music.

“YKWTFGO,” T.I. wrote on IG, alongside the Verzuz battle flyer. The last Verzuz battle took place in September between Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.

Earlier this month, T.I. respectfully declined Busta Rhymes’ offer to step into the ring for the musical competition: “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

Busta’s challenge to Tip wasn’t so restrained. While speaking with Fat Joe, Busta said he would “bust [T.I.’s] ass” in a Verzuz battle but “do it with grace.”